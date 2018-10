Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

COPE unveils last minute ‘Housing Emergency Action Plan’

Patrick Condon, a UBC professor of urban design, was quoted in The Tyee for an article about a housing plan from Vancouver’s COPE party.

He said the only way to “fix a broken housing market is by introducing a robust non-market housing sector.”