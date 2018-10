Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s happiest people are teenaged boys, elderly women

Maclean’s quoted John Helliwell, a UBC professor emeritus of economics and a happiness expert, in a story about Canada’s happiest people.

He noted “the opportunities and performance of young women have increased dramatically compared to young men” in education and the job market recently.

A Huffington Post article (also on Yahoo) cited Helliwell’s research on quality of life.