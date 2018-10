Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why does music sound good when you’re high?

Zachary Walsh, a psychologist at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was quoted in a CBC Music article about the link between cannabis and music.

He explained that cannabinoid receptors are among the most prominent receptors in the central nervous system.

Walsh was also interviewed for a CBC Vancouver story about access to cannabis and related research.