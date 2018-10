Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver mayoral candidate’s clearing of conflict allegations is latest twist in civic vote

The Globe and Mail quoted Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political scientist, in an article about the Vancouver mayoral election.

He said the proliferation of new candidates and new parties may inspire voters to search more energetically for information.