Resiliency programs a way to improve mental health among first responders

Duncan Shields, an adjunct professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in a Regina Leader-Post article about mental health programs for first responders.

At a forum in Regina, Shields discussed promising results of a pilot program designed for a group of B.C. firefighters.