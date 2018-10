Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Constellation of services’ best way to move people: TransLink CEO

The Province mentioned UBC in a story about TransLink’s vision for the future of transportation.

The article reported TransLink is working with UBC on its public dock-less bike share pilot project which will run until the spring.