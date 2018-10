Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

6 ways to do takeout — without the waste

CBC mentioned UBC in an article about getting food while making less waste.

UBC is one of several Canadian universities with a membership program where students can access reusable plastic clamshells when they buy food on campus.