Youth take political leaders to court to accelerate fight against global warming

CBC Radio’s The Current interviewed David Boyd, a UBC professor and environmental lawyer, for a segment about youth taking political leaders to court for cases related to climate change.

He discussed how litigation is a tool worth using in the fight against climate change.

The segment starts at 39:10.