Study shows HPV vaccination does not cause riskier sexual behaviour among teens

Reuters reported on a UBC study that found HPV vaccination does not cause riskier sexual behaviour among teen girls.

The research was conducted by lead author Gina Ogilvie, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at the school of nursing, and others.

