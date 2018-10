Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A stubborn person’s guide to improving your mood

New York Magazine interviewed Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, for a story about improving your mood.

Her research found people are happier spending a set amount of money on someone else than spending the same amount on themselves.