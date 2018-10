Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO welcomes alumni and the community to campus event

Kelowna Capital News highlighted a two-day homecoming event at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“Having graduated more than 17,000 alumni and counting, the timing could not be better for UBC Okanagan to host its first-ever Homecoming,” said Deborah Buszard, UBCO’s deputy vice-chancellor and principal.