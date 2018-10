Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-pill abortion drug Mifegymiso prescribed at least 13,000 times since becoming available in Canada

The Montreal Gazette quoted Wendy Norman, a UBC professor who researches reproductive services, for an article about an abortion drug.

She discussed the reasons for different uptake results across Canada.