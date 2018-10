Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simpler way to get to the bottom of mysterious illnesses in poor countries

The Atlantic quoted Jennifer Gardy, a UBC epidemiologist, for an article about ways of using genetic technology to combat infectious diseases.

“It’s easy for us to sit in our labs dreaming up tools and platforms, but we need to make sure we’re designing them in a way that makes sense to the doctors, nurses, lab techs, and epidemiologists out there in an outbreak,” she said.