Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scientist explains why it’s not radical to say people should have fewer kids

Huffington Post cited 2017 UBC research in a story about the idea that people should have fewer children.

Seth Wynes, a UBC geography PhD candidate, and Kimberly Nicholas of Lund University published a paper recommending actions that individuals could take to lessen the impact of climate change.