Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rogers, Fido and Bell call centre workers penalized for reducing plans, offering credits

CBC interviewed Danielle van Jaarsveld, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about telecom call centre workers.

She said too much emphasis on sales and profits can harm customer loyalty.