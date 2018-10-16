Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parents: HPV vaccine won’t make your daughter have risky sex

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found the HPV vaccine does not lead teen girls to have riskier sexual behaviours.

The research was conducted by lead author Gina Ogilvie, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at the school of nursing, and others.

Stories appeared on USA Today (also on King 5 News), Daily Mail, United Press International, Jezebel, and in the Black Press (Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News and Cowichan Valley Citizen).