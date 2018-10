Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chiropractor crackdown: College gives ultimatum on misleading health claims

Bernie Garrett, a UBC nursing professor who studies deception in health care, spoke to CBC for a story about misleading health claims.

Garrett weighed in on the response from the the College of Chiropractors of B.C.