Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cannabis IQ: All the legal ways to consume pot in Canada

Global quoted Jenna Valleriani, a UBC postdoctoral student, for a story about legal ways to consume marijuana.

“Rather than just using dried cannabis, where you can take one inhalation, see how you feel and stop, and kind of figure out if you need more or not, with oils without that proper education, it’s so easy to consume too much,” she said.

The article also appeared on MSN.