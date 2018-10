Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can my cellphone or computer screen damage my eyes?

CTV interviewed Kevin Gregory-Evans, a macular research expert at UBC, for an article about the impacts of screens on our eyes.

He said there has been no human study demonstrating retinal damage from blue light from electronic devices.