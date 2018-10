BC Greens point to clean manufacturing as better option to meet economic, climate needs

Werner Antweiler, the director of the UBC Sauder School of Business Prediction Markets, spoke to Star Vancouver for an article about the economic and climate needs in B.C.

“There is going to be increasing demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia — that has been well projected by many that have been looking at the economic growth in the region and the transition from coal to cleaner sources,” he said.