Amid debates about LGBT issues and education in Vancouver, UBC unveils inclusive rainbow installation

The Georgia Straight reported on a new rainbow pride installation on UBC campus.

“The UBC Pride Installation is a permanent symbol of the university’s commitment to building an inclusive campus community,” said Sara-Jane Finlay, UBC associate vice-president of equity and inclusion in a release.