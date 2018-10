Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s proportional representation referendum: The case for switching to PR

Wayne Broughton, a professor of mathematics at UBC’s Okanagan campus, wrote an op-ed for Kelowna Capital News about the proportional representation voting system.

“If B.C. voters judge on merit, proportional representation should trounce the current system in the upcoming referendum,” he wrote.