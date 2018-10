Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why ‘buy local’ Canadian dairy campaigns may be tricky to follow through

Global published an article about Canadians pledging to buy only Canadian dairy products since the USMCA trade deal which will see U.S. dairy farmers get access to about 3.5 per cent of Canada’s domestic dairy market.

However Marie-Claude Fortin, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, said that dairy processing plants don’t have to disclose the source of the milk, so it could be difficult to know whether the milk is Canadian or American.

The story also appeared on MSN.