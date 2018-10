Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver election 2018: Eight hot topics

The potential project to run the SkyTrain to UBC was mentioned in an article in the Vancouver Sun. It was one of eight hot topics put to the Vancouver mayoral candidates.

The article also appeared in The Province.