UBC Okanagan study: THC amounts identical in most cannabis strains

Global News reported that according to new research from UBC Okanagan, many strains of cannabis have almost identical levels of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol.

Chemistry professor Susan Murch said their research looked at the differences between the hundreds of strains of cannabis being cultivated.

Elizabeth Mudge, a PhD student and part of the study, said that they found differences in a number of new cannabinoids which could be related to pharmacological effects and have the potential to become a source of new medicines.