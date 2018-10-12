Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC buildings no longer expected to be impacted by natural gas shortage, university says

Several media outlets reported on the pipeline explosion in northern B.C. in relation to UBC’s Vancouver campus.

CBC News said that several hours after the university issued an emergency warning, an update on Wednesday said the university was no longer affected.

An article on News 1130 quoted Joshua Brinkerhoff, an assistant professor at UBC Okanagan’s school of engineering, who said people are unlikely to start freezing as “natural gas distribution infrastructure is quite robust.”

Similar articles appeared in the Daily Hive and Castanet.