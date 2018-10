Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soyuz rocket failure: Russia has lost its reputation as a space leader

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, about the Soyuz rocket failure in Kazakhstan.

Byers writes that the failure of the rocket has huge implications for the International Space Station and for Russia’s standing as leaders in the space program.