Rising temperatures may cause insects to eat more plants

UBC was mentioned in a Boston Globe article about insects and climate change.

A Harvard study in conjunction with UBC and the University of Vermont looked at plant specimens dating back to the 1800s and found they had less damage from being eaten by insects than specimens from the 21st century.

Researchers believe that warmer winters are an important factor.