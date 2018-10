North Vancouver’s Kristian Yli-Hietanen catches fire for UBC Thunderbirds

North Shore News published an article about UBC student Kristian Yli-Hietanen who is on a winning streak with the UBC Thunderbirds soccer team. Yli-Hietanen scored four goals in a 7-0 win over the University of Northern British Columbia in September and has gone on to score a total of seven goals in three games.