Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many Canadian universities’ policies on legal cannabis too restrictive: advocates

CTV News published an article on Canadian universities’ approach to cannabis legalization. Many are banning cannabis use which advocates say is too restrictive.

Hubert Lai, university counsel at UBC, said that smoking of tobacco and cannabis on the Okanagan campus is generally prohibited except in the designated areas.

“On the Vancouver campus, smoking of tobacco and cannabis is prohibited indoors, inside bus shelters, inside UBC vehicles and within eight metres of doors and air intakes,” he said.

UBC will not permit consuming of edible cannabis.