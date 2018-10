Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In fighting the next recession, politics will be crucial

The Economist mentioned Francesco Trebbi, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, in an article about potential world recession and the part politicians play.

Trebbi noted in 2014 that political polarization and factionalization almost inevitably follow crises. Voters are more attracted to ideological extremes, and political coalitions grow weaker.