Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brains of lazy people reveal why humans can’t help avoiding exercise

An article appeared on Inverse about recent research from UBC that found humans are hardwired to be lazy.

Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC, said that the study is the first to directly analyze brain activity to understand the exercise paradox – why we don’t exercise when we know it is good for us.