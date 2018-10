Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A consensus is building on how to move forward on stem cells

An op-ed appeared in the Vancouver Sun by Fabio Rossi, a professor of medical genetics at UBC and scientific director of BCRegMed, and Judy Illes, the Canada Research Chair in neuroethics, a professor of neurology and director of Neuroethics Canada at UBC’s faculty of medicine.

They wrote about the need to identify common values and collaboration in stem-cell therapies, and propose the formation of a stem-cell provider registry program.