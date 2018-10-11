Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is the ‘most severe’ mental illness? 52 percent of Canadians feel like they don’t know enough to say

An article on Yahoo about Canadians’ knowledge of mental illness quoted John Livesley, an emeritus/post-retirement appointee at UBC’s department of psychiatry.

The article discusses different forms of mental illness and Livesley said that the world seems a threatening and frightening place for people with bipolar disorder.

“As a result of this emotional instability, their relationships with other people tend to be chaotic too, and unstable. They have endless fears linked to emotionality, which adds to the instability of life,” he said.