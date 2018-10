Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

War on butts: Vancouver council candidate Derrick O’Keefe targets cigarette litter

The Georgia Straight cited a UBC study that found cigarettes butts make up nearly half the trash found on Vancouver’s beaches. Derrick O’Keefe, a candidate for city council, is campaigning to clean up the city of cigarette litter.