UBC, BCIT issue alerts about natural gas shortages following pipeline explosion

News 1130 reported that UBC has sent out alerts to students and staff to prepare for possible gas shortages following an Enbridge pipeline explosion in Prince George.

A UBC statement said that buildings on campus that use natural gas for heating, hot water and cooking are no longer expected to be impacted, however staff and students using natural gas for other purposes, such as research, are asked to stop immediately.