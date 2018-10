Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How the housing crisis proved toxic to the party that once dominated Vancouver politics

Tom Davidoff, an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Maclean’s article about Vision Vancouver and the housing affordability crisis that has happened since Gregor Robertson became mayor in 2008.

Davidoff believes that some of the anger directed at Vision is unfair. “Who could have managed the tidal wave of price escalation which the city has limited tools to address?” he said.