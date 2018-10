All in your mind: How mindful and meditative practices are gaining mainstream momentum

CBC quoted a UBC professor in an article about the benefits of mindfulness and meditation practices. Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, an applied developmental psychologist and professor in the department of educational and counselling psychology, said the best time to start learning these skills is between grades four and seven.

“These exercises help to develop these muscles of your brain, so to speak, of being able to better focus your attention,” she said.