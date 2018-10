Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The benefits of exercise for family caregivers

Eli Puterman, a health psychologist and assistant professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, was interviewed on CKNW’s Sunday Night Health Show.

Puterman researches the health of family caregivers and the impact of exercise for those in stressful situations. His recent study looked at people who care for family members with Alzheimer’s and showed the benefits of doing 120 minutes of aerobic activity per week.

Puterman was also quoted in an article on Zoomer.