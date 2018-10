Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nanaimo minor hockey league hopes to shut out concussions with new team member

CBC mentioned an app designed by UBC researchers in an article about concussion awareness and prevention in the Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association.

HeadCheck Health is an app that tests players’ cognitive abilities at the beginning of the season, and in the event of a concussion, the data taken can help determine the severity.

Nanaimo’s minor hockey league is one of many in B.C. that is partnering with HeadCheck Health this season.