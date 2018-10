Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dig in! Hundreds of vegans hold massive Thanksgiving potluck at UBC

CBC reported on a Thanksgiving potluck for up to 400 guests at UBC on Monday that was organized by Meatless Meetup, the largest meat-free dining meetup group in Canada.

“It shows how we really could have a Thanksgiving without a turkey and create so much creative and loving food,” said Emmy Ibramovic of Vegans of UBC, which co-hosted the event.