Why I’m not surprised Nobel Laureate Donna Strickland isn’t a full professor

UBC’s Michelle Stack wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about the 2018 Nobel Prize in physics being awarded to Donna Strickland, the third woman to receive the award in 117 years, and the difficulties facing women in academia.

Stack is an associate professor at UBC’s department of educational studies.