UVic prof gives expression to ‘suppressed music’

The Times Colonist published an article about UBC alumna Suzanne Snizek, a flutist and now associate professor at the University of Victoria’s school of music.

Snizek’s speciality is “suppressed music,” which is music banned by Nazi and Soviet regimes, or music or a composer that “irks a given authority.”