The indomitable Eden Robinson discusses writing her new Trickster sequel amid struggle and loss

The Globe and Mail published an article about award-winning author and UBC alumna Eden Robinson. Robinson spoke about her struggles of the last year and how they have affected the writing of her new book, Trickster Drift.

UBC President Santa Ono has described Robinson as one of Canada’s leading Indigenous authors.