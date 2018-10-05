Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Terri-Lynne McClintic could try for early release in 6 years

Global News reported on the case of Terri-Lynne McClintic who pleaded guilty to the murder of Tori Stafford and who could now apply for parole a decade earlier than expected due to a change in the law.

Debra Parkes, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted in relation to the “faint hope clause” which allows offenders to apply for judicial review of their sentences.

Parkes said that while people have concerns over the seriousness of offences committed by people eligible to use the faint hope clause, they need to be seen in context.

“We have a regime that does punish people harshly for murder,” she said.