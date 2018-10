Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poor women who use midwives have healthier babies

An op-ed appeared in The Conversation co-authored by postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of population and public health, Daphne McRae.

McRae, and Nazeem Muhajarine from U-Sask, looked at midwifery care for low-income women and found that both mothers and babies benefited.