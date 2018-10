Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

North America’s nearly forgotten language

BBC Travel quoted retired UBC professor and anthropological linguist Jay Powell in an article about Chinook Wawa, a pidgin language of the Pacific Northwest.

Powell, who is one of the last fluent speakers of the language, said that the linguistically simple language became common in the region at a time when European settlers married First Nations women.

The article also appeared in El Pais.