New Brunswick universities struggle to hire for cannabis research chair roles

Jonathan Page, an adjunct professor of botany at UBC and co-founder of Anandia Laboratories, was mentioned in a Globe and Mail article about vacant cannabis-specific research chairs in New Brunswick, and the difficulty of filling the positions.

Page’s lab has private-sector status which has enabled its scientists to gain access to cannabis for experiments prior to legalization.

“Research has been really inhibited at universities and now when they want to recruit, they’re competing with companies,” he said.