Does B.C. need Site C to power massive LNG project?

Werner Antweiler, a professor of economics at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to CBC about the LNG project and the amount of extra energy the project would require.

“We have enough spare capacity at the moment. When I look at the amount of electricity we’re exporting to the United States, that’s roughly 5,000 gigawatt hours a year,” he said.