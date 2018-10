Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why slamming on the brakes won’t stop a new kind of speed camera that could end up on Alberta roads

Werner Antweiler, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a CBC article about the possibility of average-speed cameras coming to North America. The cameras track a vehicle’s speed over a distance, rather than recording a single point. They are common in Europe and Australia but not yet in North America.

“As this technology is getting cheaper, expect such systems to appear in Canada and the United States,” he wrote in a blog post.

The story also appeared in Yahoo News.